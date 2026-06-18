Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Sells 1,500 Shares

Key Points Director sale: Strategy Inc director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares on June 15 at an average price of $133.97, totaling about $200,955. After the sale, he still owned 28,406 shares, a 5.02% reduction in his stake.

Strategy Inc director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares on June 15 at an average price of $133.97, totaling about $200,955. After the sale, he still owned 28,406 shares, a 5.02% reduction in his stake. Dividend update: The company announced a monthly dividend of $0.9583 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30. That implies an annualized yield of 12.9% and is slightly higher than the prior monthly dividend.

The company announced a monthly dividend of $0.9583 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30. That implies an annualized yield of 12.9% and is slightly higher than the prior monthly dividend. Stock and ownership context: STRC opened at $89.00 and has traded between $88.50 and $100.42 over the past year, with a market cap of $2.31 billion. Institutional ownership has been active, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 26.02% of the stock.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $200,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,551.82. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Stock Down 3.0%

STRC stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 3.25. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. This is an increase from Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock's previous monthly dividend of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Company Profile

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].