Jarrod Patten Sells 1,500 Shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Key Points Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock on June 23 at an average price of $106.08, reducing his stake by 5.02%.

of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock on June 23 at an average price of $106.08, reducing his stake by 5.02%. The stock was down 7.4% in trading, opening at $80.84, with a market cap of $2.09 billion and a 50-day moving average of $97.03.

in trading, opening at $80.84, with a market cap of $2.09 billion and a 50-day moving average of $97.03. The company announced a monthly dividend of $0.9583 per share payable July 15, implying an annualized yield of 14.2%; institutional ownership stands at 26.02% after Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake sharply in Q1.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,013,308.48. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $100.42.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock's previous monthly dividend of $0.96. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company's stock.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Company Profile

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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