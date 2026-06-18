Jeffrey Eberwein Acquires 4,994 Shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Key Points Star Equity CEO Jeffrey Eberwein bought 4,994 shares on June 16 at an average price of $11.21, a transaction worth about $55,983. After the purchase, he owned 1,110,714 shares valued at roughly $12.45 million.

bought 4,994 shares on June 16 at an average price of $11.21, a transaction worth about $55,983. After the purchase, he owned 1,110,714 shares valued at roughly $12.45 million. STRR stock was trading up 0.3% at $11.08, near its 52-week high of $11.99, with a market cap of $41 million and relatively low debt levels.

at $11.08, near its 52-week high of $11.99, with a market cap of $41 million and relatively low debt levels. The company recently reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, posting an EPS loss of $0.99 versus the expected $0.05 profit and revenue below estimates. Analysts currently rate the stock an average Hold with a $28 target price.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein acquired 4,994 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $55,982.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,110,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,451,103.94. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Star Equity Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of STRR stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.57 million. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 2.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Star Equity during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRR shares. Noble Financial upgraded Star Equity to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut Star Equity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Star Equity from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research lifted their price target on Star Equity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Equity presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Star Equity

Star Equity Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.

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