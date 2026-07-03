Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 117,612 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Oasis Management Co. Ltd. sold 117,612 shares of Stratus Properties on July 2 at an average price of $28.03, reducing its stake by 12.24% to 843,517 shares.

sold 117,612 shares of Stratus Properties on July 2 at an average price of $28.03, reducing its stake by 12.24% to 843,517 shares. Stratus Properties stock fell 4.1% and opened at $27.59, trading below its recent 50-day average of $29.06. The company’s market cap is about $220.17 million, with a P/E ratio of 10.45.

and opened at $27.59, trading below its recent 50-day average of $29.06. The company’s market cap is about $220.17 million, with a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company recently announced a $5.00 special dividend, payable July 20 to shareholders of record on July 13. Stratus also reported quarterly EPS of $0.82, up from a loss of $0.36 per share a year earlier.

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 117,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $3,296,664.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 843,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,643,781.51. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 720 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $21,621.60.

On Monday, May 4th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $297,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,916 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $147,627.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 20,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $14,883.67.

On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $134,579.66.

On Friday, April 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,328,803.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $895,725.16.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $27.59 on Friday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 74.96% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stratus Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stratus Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on STRS

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: STRS) is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].