Insider Selling: Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells 28,720 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Oasis Management sold 28,720 Stratus Properties shares on July 8 at an average price of $27.51, trimming its stake by 3.53% to 784,797 shares.

sold 28,720 Stratus Properties shares on July 8 at an average price of $27.51, trimming its stake by 3.53% to 784,797 shares. The sale follows a series of recent insider disposals by Oasis Management, including a much larger 117,612-share sale on July 2 and multiple other sales in late April and May.

Stratus Properties also recently announced a special $5.00 dividend payable on July 20, while Wall Street’s consensus rating on the stock remains Hold.

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 28,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $790,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 784,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,589,765.47. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 30,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $825,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $289,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 117,612 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $3,296,664.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 720 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,621.60.

On Monday, May 4th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $297,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,916 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $147,627.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 20,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $14,883.67.

On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

STRS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 74.96%.During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 84.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stratus Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: STRS) is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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