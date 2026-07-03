Abhinav Shukla Sells 23,365 Shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Key Points Shattuck Labs insider Abhinav Shukla sold 23,365 shares on June 30 at an average price of $7.08, totaling about $165,424. The sale reduced his stake by 21.29% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on June 30 at an average price of $7.08, totaling about $165,424. The sale reduced his stake by 21.29% and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. The stock has been strong recently, rising 8.3% and opening at $7.05, near its 52-week high of $8.33. Shattuck Labs now has a market cap of about $540.6 million.

and opening at $7.05, near its 52-week high of $8.33. Shattuck Labs now has a market cap of about $540.6 million. Analyst sentiment remains positive, with multiple firms issuing buy ratings and Needham recently raising its price target to $17 from $14. The consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average target price of $11.00.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) insider Abhinav Shukla sold 23,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $165,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,380 shares in the company, valued at $611,570.40. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,300 shares of the company's stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Shattuck Labs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten‐carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high‐affinity drug‐specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood‐brain barrier.

The company's lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].