Insider Selling: Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) CEO Sells $1,315,350.00 in Stock

Key Points Spyre Therapeutics CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $87.69, totaling about $1.32 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $87.69, totaling about $1.32 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Turtle still directly owned 582,540 shares valued at roughly $51.1 million , reflecting a 2.51% reduction in his position. He had also sold 15,000 shares in both May and June.

valued at roughly , reflecting a 2.51% reduction in his position. He had also sold 15,000 shares in both May and June. Spyre Therapeutics’ stock has risen sharply over the past year, with shares trading near $86.63 versus a 52-week low of $14.51 and high of $102.06. Analysts remain generally bullish, with a consensus rating of Buy and a target price of about $95.83.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $1,315,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,082,932.60. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,450.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $1,070,550.00.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $102.06.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 2,881.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYRE shares. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $49.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JonesTrading boosted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $64.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Spyre Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYRE

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].