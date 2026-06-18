William Phd Link Sells 12,500 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Key Points Director William Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on June 15 at an average price of $62.12, for total proceeds of $776,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on June 15 at an average price of $62.12, for total proceeds of $776,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the transaction, Link still owned 106,786 shares valued at about $6.63 million, representing a 10.48% reduction in his position.

Tarsus recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, while Wall Street’s view remains Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $90.67. Institutional ownership is also high, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 90% of the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) Director William Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 106,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,546.32. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $62.55 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company's 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $162.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the first quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,377 shares of the company's stock worth $83,786,000 after purchasing an additional 436,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,963 shares of the company's stock worth $157,223,000 after purchasing an additional 310,638 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $17,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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