Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 13,314 Shares of Stock

Key Points Theravance Biopharma SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 13,314 shares on June 15 at an average price of $16.39, for proceeds of about $218,216. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 5.42% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $16.39, for proceeds of about $218,216. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 5.42% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. TBPH shares were trading near $16.71 at the time of the report, with a market cap of about $861.4 million. The stock has traded between $10.44 and $21.03 over the past year.

at the time of the report, with a market cap of about $861.4 million. The stock has traded between $10.44 and $21.03 over the past year. Wall Street sentiment is mixed: analysts currently average a “Hold” rating with a consensus price target of $21.40. Recent updates included a higher target from HC Wainwright, while several other firms downgraded or maintained neutral views.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 13,314 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $218,216.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 232,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,970.23. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 104.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Theravance Biopharma

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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