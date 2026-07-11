Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Ryan Fukushima Sells 33,284 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 33,284 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $1,910,168.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,627,918.57. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Ryan Fukushima sold 10,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Ryan Fukushima sold 13,550 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $597,148.50.

Tempus AI Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 4,376,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The business's revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tempus AI by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,621 shares of the company's stock worth $605,772,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,275,000 after acquiring an additional 381,816 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock worth $195,636,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock worth $195,549,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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