Wayne Kauffman III Sells 4,700 Shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Key Points Gentherm SVP Wayne Kauffman III sold 4,700 shares at an average price of $43.21, generating $203,087. After the transaction, he retained 27,421 shares, a 14.63% reduction in his position.

at an average price of $43.21, generating $203,087. After the transaction, he retained 27,421 shares, a 14.63% reduction in his position. Gentherm exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.75 EPS versus the $0.56 consensus and revenue of $404.94 million, up 11% year over year.

and revenue of $404.94 million, up 11% year over year. The board authorized a $400 million share-repurchase program, while analysts maintained a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $45.80.

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) SVP Wayne Kauffman III sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $203,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,861.41. This trade represents a 14.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $48.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.68%.The firm had revenue of $404.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 36.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Gentherm from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentherm from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Gentherm

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,695 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 639.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,446 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $12,080,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $6,213,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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