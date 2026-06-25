Bradley Jacobs Sells 55,772 Shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Key Points Telos director Bradley Jacobs sold 55,772 shares on June 22 at an average price of $4.31, totaling about $240,377. After the sale, he still owned 166,612 shares, a reduction of roughly 25% in his position.

on June 22 at an average price of $4.31, totaling about $240,377. After the sale, he still owned 166,612 shares, a reduction of roughly 25% in his position. Telos recently beat quarterly earnings expectations , reporting $0.06 EPS versus the $0.02 consensus and revenue of $47.74 million, though the company remains unprofitable with negative net margin and return on equity.

, reporting $0.06 EPS versus the $0.02 consensus and revenue of $47.74 million, though the company remains unprofitable with negative net margin and return on equity. Wall Street sentiment is mixed but cautious, with an average analyst rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10; institutional investors also continue to hold a majority stake in the company.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) Director Bradley Jacobs sold 55,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $240,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 166,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,097.72. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Telos Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Telos Corporation will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telos by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,432 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Telos by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,749 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,936 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 3.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,106 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Telos from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLS

About Telos

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company's core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

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