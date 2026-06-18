Insider Selling: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells 9,624 Shares of Stock

Key Points TransMedics Group director Thomas Gunderson sold 9,624 shares on June 15 at an average price of $75.06, totaling about $722,377. The sale reduced his stake by 36.64% and was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.

on June 15 at an average price of $75.06, totaling about $722,377. The sale reduced his stake by 36.64% and was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results , with earnings per share of $0.30 missing analyst expectations of $0.62, while revenue of $173.93 million was slightly below estimates but still up 21.2% year over year.

, with earnings per share of $0.30 missing analyst expectations of $0.62, while revenue of $173.93 million was slightly below estimates but still up 21.2% year over year. Analyst sentiment is cautious: TransMedics currently carries a consensus Hold rating with a consensus price target of $134.00, though several firms recently lowered their targets and one downgraded the stock to sell.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,148.52. The trade was a 36.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.91.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,605,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,997,000 after acquiring an additional 113,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 322,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,339,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 635,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,291,000 after buying an additional 223,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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