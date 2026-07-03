Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Adam Crystal Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Tango Therapeutics insider Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $29.59, worth about $798,930. After the sale, he still held 115,743 shares, reducing his stake by 18.92%.

Tango Therapeutics insider Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $29.59, worth about $798,930. After the sale, he still held 115,743 shares, reducing his stake by 18.92%. Recent selling trend: Crystal has also sold 27,000 shares on June 1, 27,000 shares on May 1, and 38,460 shares on April 15, indicating repeated insider selling over the past few months.

Crystal has also sold 27,000 shares on June 1, 27,000 shares on May 1, and 38,460 shares on April 15, indicating repeated insider selling over the past few months. Stock and analyst backdrop: TNGX last traded at $29.46, near its 52-week high of $34.39, and analysts currently have a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $41.50.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $798,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,835.37. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $617,490.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $573,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Adam Crystal sold 38,460 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $961,500.00.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32). Analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNGX shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Tango Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNGX

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 148,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,467 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company's stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company's lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

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