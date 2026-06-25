Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 18,000 shares of Oncology Institute at $5.02 each, adding to a position that now totals more than 10.6 million shares. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing.

bought 18,000 shares of Oncology Institute at $5.02 each, adding to a position that now totals more than 10.6 million shares. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing. The insider has been consistently buying shares in recent weeks, including purchases on June 4, May 20, May 19, and April 9. These repeated buys suggest ongoing confidence in the company.

Oncology Institute reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, posting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above analyst forecasts. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $7.75.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 10,615,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,291,607.16. This trade represents a 0.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Jorey Chernett bought 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jorey Chernett purchased 33,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $136,345.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jorey Chernett purchased 5,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jorey Chernett acquired 30,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $122,700.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jorey Chernett acquired 20,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $518.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Oncology Institute from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncology Institute has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oncology Institute

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 141.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

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