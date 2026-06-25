David Alan Smith Sells 1,000 Shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Key Points Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp at $43.90 each, totaling $43,900. After the sale, he still held 18,468 shares, a 5.14% reduction in his stake.

sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp at $43.90 each, totaling $43,900. After the sale, he still held 18,468 shares, a 5.14% reduction in his stake. Timberland Bancorp reported recent quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $20.9 million, with a net margin of 26.22% and return on equity of 11.67%.

and revenue of $20.9 million, with a net margin of 26.22% and return on equity of 11.67%. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 2.6%, while analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,745.20. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $349.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Timberland Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Timberland Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 109,687 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,011 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $465,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 288,914 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $327,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank's core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

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