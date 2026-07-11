Insider Selling: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 936,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,198.40. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,284. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 14.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,899 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,256 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 43,772 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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