Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Take-Two Interactive director Jon Moses sold 500 shares on June 15 at an average price of $215.22, totaling about $107,610. After the sale, he still held 22,368 shares worth roughly $4.81 million.

on June 15 at an average price of $215.22, totaling about $107,610. After the sale, he still held 22,368 shares worth roughly $4.81 million. TTWO shares were down 0.8% and opened at $228.03, with the stock trading below its 52-week high of $264.79 but above its low of $187.63.

and opened at $228.03, with the stock trading below its 52-week high of $264.79 but above its low of $187.63. Analysts remain mostly positive on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.06, despite a slight reduction from Wells Fargo.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) Director Jon Moses sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $107,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $228.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -140.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.63 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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