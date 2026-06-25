Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $25,410.12 in Stock

Key Points CEO Emily Leproust sold 1,688 Twist Bioscience shares on June 22 at an average price of $87.32, totaling about $147,396. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

on June 22 at an average price of $87.32, totaling about $147,396. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. Twist Bioscience recently reported Q1 revenue of $110.72 million , up 19.3% year over year, but posted a loss of $0.71 per share, wider than analysts expected. The company remains unprofitable, with negative net margin and return on equity.

, up 19.3% year over year, but posted a loss of $0.71 per share, wider than analysts expected. The company remains unprofitable, with negative net margin and return on equity. Analysts are broadly bullish on TWST, with nine Buy ratings and one Sell, and a consensus price target of $74.60. The stock has also rallied sharply, trading near its 52-week high of $93.80.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $25,410.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 120,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,550.48. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.60.

View Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,373 shares of the company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,629,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 18.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $737,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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