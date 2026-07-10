Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Jeffrey Brown Purchases 2,295 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Jeffrey Brown bought 2,295 shares of Upbound Group at an average price of $20.09 per share, a total purchase of about $46,107. His ownership rose 2.43% to 96,681 shares.

of Upbound Group at an average price of $20.09 per share, a total purchase of about $46,107. His ownership rose 2.43% to 96,681 shares. Upbound Group’s recent results were mixed but profitable : it posted EPS of $1.08, topping estimates, while revenue came in slightly below expectations at $1.22 billion. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to $1.00-$1.10 and FY 2026 EPS to $4.00-$4.35.

: it posted EPS of $1.08, topping estimates, while revenue came in slightly below expectations at $1.22 billion. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to $1.00-$1.10 and FY 2026 EPS to $4.00-$4.35. The stock carries a high dividend yield of 7.7% after a quarterly payout of $0.39 per share, though the dividend payout ratio is elevated at 109.09%. Analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $31.00.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Brown purchased 2,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,106.55. Following the acquisition, the director owned 96,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,321.29. The trade was a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UPBD. Zacks Research lowered Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Upbound Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upbound Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,045 shares of the company's stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 773,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,676,000 after buying an additional 472,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,455,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,681,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,781,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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