Mark Schoenberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: UroGen Pharma insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $35.01, totaling about $350,100. The trade reduced his direct ownership by 7.15% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

UroGen Pharma insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $35.01, totaling about $350,100. The trade reduced his direct ownership by 7.15% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Recent performance: UroGen shares were up 0.8% and opened at $35.42, near their 52-week high of $36.08. The stock has gained sharply from its 52-week low of $12.73.

UroGen shares were up 0.8% and opened at $35.42, near their 52-week high of $36.08. The stock has gained sharply from its 52-week low of $12.73. Analyst outlook and fundamentals: The company beat quarterly EPS and revenue expectations in its latest report, and Wall Street currently has a Moderate Buy consensus with a $39.50 average price target. Institutional ownership remains high at 91.29%.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 129,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,002.63. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Mark Schoenberg sold 5,222 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $142,560.60.

Urogen Pharma Trading Up 0.8%

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on URGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Urogen Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 422.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

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