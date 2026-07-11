Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,520. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $350,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Mark Schoenberg sold 5,222 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $142,560.60.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,502. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,473,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,773,000 after purchasing an additional 257,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,562,901 shares of the company's stock worth $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,455 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,657,846 shares of the company's stock worth $29,808,000 after buying an additional 280,199 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,350,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URGN has been the subject of several research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URGN

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

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