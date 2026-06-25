Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $5,108,530.00 in Stock

Key Points CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of United Therapeutics on June 22 at an average price of $537.74, totaling about $5.11 million . After the sale, Rothblatt’s direct stake fell 19% to 40,513 shares.

of United Therapeutics on June 22 at an average price of $537.74, totaling about . After the sale, Rothblatt’s direct stake fell 19% to 40,513 shares. United Therapeutics shares were trading around $549.66 , near their 52-week high of $609.35 . The stock remains above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, near their 52-week high of . The stock remains above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently missed quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, reporting $5.82 EPS versus $7.00 expected and revenue of $781.5 million versus $797.4 million forecast. Despite that, Wall Street still has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $619.42.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.74, for a total value of $5,108,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,785,460.62. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $549.66 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $562.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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