United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $4,586,248.00 in Stock

Key Points United Therapeutics EVP Paul Mahon sold 8,300 shares on July 2 at an average price of $552.56, generating about $4.59 million. After the sale, he still held 45,172 shares, a 15.52% reduction in his position.

on July 2 at an average price of $552.56, generating about $4.59 million. After the sale, he still held 45,172 shares, a 15.52% reduction in his position. The stock was trading slightly higher , opening at $555.91 and rising 1.6% as the article noted. United Therapeutics has a market value of $23.6 billion and is near its 50-day moving average of $558.71.

, opening at $555.91 and rising 1.6% as the article noted. United Therapeutics has a market value of $23.6 billion and is near its 50-day moving average of $558.71. Recent earnings missed expectations, with quarterly EPS of $5.82 versus the $7.00 consensus and revenue of $781.5 million versus $797.4 million expected. Despite that, analysts remain cautiously positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $619.42.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total value of $4,586,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $24,960,240.32. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $555.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $558.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.64. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,545 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $144,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 866,930 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $514,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

View Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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