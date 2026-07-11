Jan Malcolm Sells 325 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total value of $178,941.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 450 shares in the company, valued at $247,765.50. This trade represents a 41.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 301,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,796. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $272.12 and a 1 year high of $609.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $556.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $644.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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