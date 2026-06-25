Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 Vera Therapeutics shares on June 23 at an average price of $37.93, totaling about $701,705. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 23 at an average price of $37.93, totaling about $701,705. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Fordyce has been active selling recently , including another 18,500-share sale in May and a 22,951-share sale in April, indicating a pattern of insider reductions rather than a one-off transaction.

, including another 18,500-share sale in May and a 22,951-share sale in April, indicating a pattern of insider reductions rather than a one-off transaction. Vera Therapeutics remains a heavily institutionally owned biotech stock with mixed signals: the company recently missed quarterly earnings estimates, but analysts still mostly rate it a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $78.00.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $701,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 198,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,519,394.92. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $679,690.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Marshall Fordyce sold 22,951 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,010,991.55.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4%

VERA opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERA. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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