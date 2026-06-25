Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Key Points Vicor CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $360.94, generating about $7.22 million. His ownership declined by just 0.23%, but the filing adds to a recent pattern of insider selling.

on June 22 at an average price of $360.94, generating about $7.22 million. His ownership declined by just 0.23%, but the filing adds to a recent pattern of insider selling. Vinciarelli has been actively trimming his stake with multiple similar sales in June, including several 20,000-share transactions at rising prices. Earlier in April, he also sold 4,000 shares and a larger 40,000-share block.

with multiple similar sales in June, including several 20,000-share transactions at rising prices. Earlier in April, he also sold 4,000 shares and a larger 40,000-share block. Despite the insider sales, Vicor’s fundamentals and analyst outlook remain strong: the company beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, posted 20.2% year-over-year revenue growth, and holds a consensus “Buy” rating with a price target of $408.33.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total value of $7,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,508,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,910,004.60. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total value of $6,591,400.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $6,373,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $6,097,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $5,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $5,418,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total value of $6,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total transaction of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $322.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 107.79 and a beta of 2.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $284.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.75. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $369.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Vicor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Trending Headlines about Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Vicor reported several insider sales over the past two days, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli selling 20,000 shares and CFO James F. Schmidt and Director Andrew D’Amico each selling shares as well. Insider sales can weigh on investor sentiment, though they do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Vicor reported several insider sales over the past two days, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli selling 20,000 shares and CFO James F. Schmidt and Director Andrew D’Amico each selling shares as well. Insider sales can weigh on investor sentiment, though they do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining buy ratings, and Vicor still carrying a consensus “Buy” rating. That suggests Wall Street continues to view the company’s growth and profitability prospects favorably. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining buy ratings, and Vicor still carrying a consensus “Buy” rating. That suggests Wall Street continues to view the company’s growth and profitability prospects favorably. Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s prior quarter showed strong fundamentals, with earnings and revenue both beating estimates and revenue up 20.2% year over year. Those results help explain why the stock has run up significantly before this latest pullback. Article Title

Vicor’s prior quarter showed strong fundamentals, with earnings and revenue both beating estimates and revenue up 20.2% year over year. Those results help explain why the stock has run up significantly before this latest pullback. Negative Sentiment: The shares have also been volatile recently, including a notable one-day decline after a strong multi-month rally, which may be prompting profit-taking by investors. Article Title

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].