Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 1,586 Shares

Key Points Vinci Compass Investments CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares on June 15 at an average price of $10.00, worth about $130,610. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 15 at an average price of $10.00, worth about $130,610. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Ribeiro has been an active seller recently, with multiple additional sales in early-to-mid June. After the June 15 transaction, he still owned 212,547 shares, though his stake fell by 5.79%.

VINP shares rose 1.1% and opened at $10.18, while the company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annually, for a 6.7% yield.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $15,923.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 210,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,118,048.44. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $130,610.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $17,424.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $31,685.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $7,524.88.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

VINP stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.29. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VINP. Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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