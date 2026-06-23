Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 3,496 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Vinci Compass Investments insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,496 shares at an average price of $10.54, trimming his stake by 0.33%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vinci Compass Investments insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,496 shares at an average price of $10.54, trimming his stake by 0.33%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Recent stock performance and valuation: VINP opened at $9.82 and was up 0.6% on the day, while still trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has a market cap of about $642.4 million and a one-year range of $9.20 to $13.61.

VINP opened at $9.82 and was up 0.6% on the day, while still trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has a market cap of about $642.4 million and a one-year range of $9.20 to $13.61. Dividend and analyst backdrop: The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.17, annualizing to a 6.9% yield, though the payout ratio is high at 91.89%. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $14.00, despite some recent downgrades.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $36,847.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,062,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,366.66. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 224 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $2,358.72.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 23,010 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $244,366.20.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,476 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $47,490.36.

On Monday, May 11th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 9,305 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $99,563.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,267 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $35,512.29.

On Thursday, May 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,407 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $80,291.88.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,238 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $35,877.04.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $46,956.64.

On Monday, May 4th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,764 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $51,594.12.

On Friday, May 1st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,663 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $29,266.37.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $642.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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