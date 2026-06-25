Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 3,024 Shares of Stock

Key Points Vinci Compass Investments CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,024 shares on June 23 at an average price of $9.72, worth about $29,393. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 23 at an average price of $9.72, worth about $29,393. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Ribeiro has been actively trimming his stake, with multiple recent sales totaling tens of thousands of shares over the prior two weeks. After the latest transaction, he still held 189,773 shares valued at about $1.84 million.

VINP shares traded near $9.56 and are close to their 52-week low of $9.20, while analysts currently assign the stock a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a $14.00 price target.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $29,393.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,844,593.56. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,915 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $38,288.70.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 10,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $96,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $43,892.17.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $15,923.44.

On Monday, June 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $130,610.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $17,424.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $31,685.36.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.29. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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