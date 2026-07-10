Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) EVP Douglas Virtue Buys 8,083 Shares

Key Points EVP Douglas Virtue bought 8,083 shares of Virco Manufacturing at $6.00 each, spending about $48,498 and increasing his direct stake by 0.92% to 888,663 shares.

bought 8,083 shares of Virco Manufacturing at $6.00 each, spending about $48,498 and increasing his direct stake by 0.92% to 888,663 shares. Virco shares were up 0.7% to $6.10, while the company’s market cap was about $95.95 million and its stock traded near the lower end of its 52-week range.

Virco recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.18, missing expectations, even though revenue of $30.69 million came in above estimates; the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC - Get Free Report) EVP Douglas Virtue purchased 8,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 888,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,978. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Virco Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 0.21. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Virco Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

Virco Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Virco Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRC. Freedom Capital lowered Virco Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Virco Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIRC

Institutional Trading of Virco Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virco Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Virco Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Virco Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Virco Manufacturing by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company's stock.

Virco Manufacturing Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) is a leading American manufacturer of furniture, primarily serving the K-12 education market. Headquartered in Torrance, California, the company designs, produces and distributes a comprehensive range of classroom seating, student desks, tables and educational workstations. Over several decades, Virco has built a reputation for durable, cost-effective solutions tailored to the needs of schools, colleges and other institutional customers.

The company's product portfolio includes molded plastic and wood-seat student chairs, modular and fixed-height desks, multi-purpose tables, computer furniture, laboratory stools and teacher furnishings.

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