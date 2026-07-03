Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Sells 24,800 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 24,800 shares of Vision Marine Technologies on July 1 at an average price of $2.10, totaling about $52,080. The filing notes the shareholder has also been actively trading the stock in recent days.

of Vision Marine Technologies on July 1 at an average price of $2.10, totaling about $52,080. The filing notes the shareholder has also been actively trading the stock in recent days. VMAR shares were down 8.9% and opened at $1.44, near their 52-week low of $1.41. The stock also shows a very weak longer-term trend, with its 50-day and 200-day moving averages far above the current price.

and opened at $1.44, near their 52-week low of $1.41. The stock also shows a very weak longer-term trend, with its 50-day and 200-day moving averages far above the current price. Institutional interest remains present despite volatility, with Sabby Management LLC reporting a new position of 186,536 shares valued at about $254,000. Overall, institutional investors and hedge funds own roughly 53.79% of the company.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 24,800 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,671 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $17,081.87.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,087 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $10,123.13.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 876 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $1,734.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 8,346 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $16,692.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 679 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $1,520.96.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 99 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $271.26.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,737 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $5,402.07.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 6,872 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $19,516.48.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,621 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $8,570.67.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 234,583 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $68,029.07.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 8.9%

VMAR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2,992.00. The stock has a market cap of $18,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($23.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($653.39) by $630.19. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 281.97% and a negative net margin of 54.94%.The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMAR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vision Marine Technologies from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vision Marine Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMAR

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vision Marine Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 19.03% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company's modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine's product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

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