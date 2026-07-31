Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) COO David Robert Malcolm Allan Sells 220,821 Shares of Stock

Key Points Virtuix COO David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 220,821 shares at an average price of $1.79, worth approximately $395,270. The sale reduced his holdings by 44.16%, leaving him with 279,179 shares.

at an average price of $1.79, worth approximately $395,270. The sale reduced his holdings by 44.16%, leaving him with 279,179 shares. Virtuix reported quarterly revenue of $1.27 million and an adjusted loss of $0.39 per share, beating the consensus loss estimate of $0.42. Shares opened at $1.61, with a market capitalization of about $46.5 million.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with one Buy, one Hold and one Sell rating; the overall consensus is Hold, with an average price target of $11.00.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) COO David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 220,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $395,269.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 279,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,730.41. This trade represents a 44.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Virtuix Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $92.74.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Virtuix in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Virtuix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Virtuix from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtuix presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTIX

Virtuix Company Profile

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].