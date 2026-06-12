Kevin Feeley Sells 1,266 Shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

Key Points GeneDx CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares on June 9 at an average price of $53.77, worth about $195,669. The company said the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations tied to equity award vesting.

on June 9 at an average price of $53.77, worth about $195,669. The company said the sale was to cover tax withholding obligations tied to equity award vesting. The stock has been volatile and recently rose 12.3% , opening at $60.99, with a 52-week range of $32.21 to $170.87. GeneDx also has a market cap of about $1.81 billion and a beta of 1.96, indicating elevated volatility.

, opening at $60.99, with a 52-week range of $32.21 to $170.87. GeneDx also has a market cap of about $1.81 billion and a beta of 1.96, indicating elevated volatility. Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive, with six Buy ratings, one Hold, and one Sell, and a consensus price target of $96.43. However, GeneDx recently missed earnings and revenue estimates, and the company continues to face a class-action lawsuit over securities-fraud claims.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $68,072.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,961,852.22. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 392 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $25,554.48.

On Monday, March 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 5,706 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $438,220.80.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $170.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that hedge fund manager Eli Casdin is buying more GeneDx shares could be viewed as a vote of confidence in the company’s long-term value. Hedge Funder Eli Casdin Is Loading up on GeneDx Shares

Reports that hedge fund manager Eli Casdin is buying more GeneDx shares could be viewed as a vote of confidence in the company’s long-term value. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms continue to publicize an already-filed securities class action and the August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. These updates mostly keep the case in focus rather than adding new operational news. Investor Alert: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors...

Multiple law firms continue to publicize an already-filed securities class action and the August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. These updates mostly keep the case in focus rather than adding new operational news. Neutral Sentiment: Additional notices from Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Robbins LLP, and other firms reinforce the litigation backdrop around alleged misstatements tied to the Fabric Genomics acquisition and Q1 2026 results. ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL...

Additional notices from Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Robbins LLP, and other firms reinforce the litigation backdrop around alleged misstatements tied to the Fabric Genomics acquisition and Q1 2026 results. Negative Sentiment: CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares and CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,266 shares on June 9. GeneDx said the transactions were to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, but insider sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. CEO Form 4 Filing

CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares and CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,266 shares on June 9. GeneDx said the transactions were to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, but insider sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The class action claims GeneDx misled investors about reimbursement rates, margin compression, and the impact of the Fabric Genomics acquisition, creating a continuing legal and reputational overhang. GeneDx Holdings (WGS) Faces Securities Class Action...

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company's stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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