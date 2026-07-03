Insider Buying: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Purchases 14,698 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder HRT Financial LP bought 24,997 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at an average price of $1.38, increasing its stake by 58.63% to 67,635 shares.

bought 24,997 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at an average price of $1.38, increasing its stake by 58.63% to 67,635 shares. The shareholder also made an additional purchase the next day, buying 14,698 shares at an average price of $1.14, signaling continued insider buying activity.

WHLR shares rose 4.1% and opened at $1.03, while the stock continues to carry a generally Sell analyst consensus.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 14,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $16,755.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 82,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859.62. This represents a 21.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 24,997 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,495.86.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2,304.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHLR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WHLR

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust's assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

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