Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,354.60 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 40,591 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at $0.60 per share, totaling $24,354.60, and raised its direct stake to 161,974 shares.

bought 40,591 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at $0.60 per share, totaling $24,354.60, and raised its direct stake to 161,974 shares. The filing also shows recent insider trading was active , including a 66,584-share sale on July 8 and several smaller purchases in early July.

, including a 66,584-share sale on July 8 and several smaller purchases in early July. WHLR shares were trading around $0.43, with the stock near its 12-month low and analysts maintaining a generally Sell outlook.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 40,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,354.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 161,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,184.40. This trade represents a 33.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 66,584 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $32,626.16.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 21,703 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $1,736.24.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 17,348 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $24,113.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 14,698 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $16,755.72.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 24,997 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,495.86.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2,210.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust's assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

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