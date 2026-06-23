Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Insider Sells $40,898.00 in Stock

Key Points Wealthfront VP Kal Iyer sold 28,498 shares on June 17 at an average price of $8.46, totaling about $241,093. The sale was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 17 at an average price of $8.46, totaling about $241,093. The sale was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Iyer also sold 45,772 shares on June 15 at $8.92 apiece, bringing his recent total selling activity to more than 74,000 shares. After the latest sale, he still directly owned 225,771 shares worth about $1.91 million.

on June 15 at $8.92 apiece, bringing his recent total selling activity to more than 74,000 shares. After the latest sale, he still directly owned 225,771 shares worth about $1.91 million. Wealthfront shares were down 2.6% and the company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.07, missing estimates by $0.02. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with a target price of $12.75.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) insider Lauren Lin sold 4,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $40,898.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 158,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,877.40. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Wealthfront Price Performance

Shares of WLTH stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.69. Wealthfront has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.48 million during the quarter. Wealthfront's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wealthfront will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wealthfront from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wealthfront from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Wealthfront in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Wealthfront from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wealthfront from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Wealthfront presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Report on WLTH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wealthfront during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Wealthfront in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Wealthfront in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wealthfront during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].