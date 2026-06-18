Daniel Bartlett Sells 1,385 Shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Stock

Key Points Walmart EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,385 shares on June 15 at an average price of $119.83, totaling about $165,965. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and he still directly owns 633,784 shares.

sold 1,385 shares on June 15 at an average price of $119.83, totaling about $165,965. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and he still directly owns 633,784 shares. Walmart recently reported in-line quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, with revenue of $177.75 billion, topping estimates and rising 7.4% year over year. The company also reiterated guidance for FY 2027 EPS of 2.75 to 2.85.

of $0.66 per share, with revenue of $177.75 billion, topping estimates and rising 7.4% year over year. The company also reiterated guidance for FY 2027 EPS of 2.75 to 2.85. Analysts remain broadly positive on WMT, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $138.85. Shares opened at $118.13, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $165,964.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,946,336.72. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $1,709,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,855,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Walmart by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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