Insider Buying: WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK) Major Shareholder Buys 2,689 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 29,045 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group at $6.00 per share, totaling $174,270. After the sale, it retained 3,914 shares, an 88.12% drop in ownership.

of WORK Medical Technology Group at $6.00 per share, totaling $174,270. After the sale, it retained 3,914 shares, an 88.12% drop in ownership. The same shareholder has been actively trading the stock recently, including several purchases and sales over the prior weeks, suggesting significant insider activity around the name.

WORK Medical Technology Group remains under pressure: the stock was down 14.8% and traded at $0.04, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating and MarketBeat data shows a consensus “Sell.”

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 2,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $26,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 32,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $329,600. This represents a 8.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 29,045 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $174,270.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 481 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,848.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 22,611 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $248,721.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 545 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $4,905.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 13,700 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 17,579 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $193,369.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Financial Lp Hrt bought 27,463 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $384,482.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 26,196 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $261,960.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 15,358 shares of WORK Medical Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $138,222.00.

WORK Medical Technology Group Stock Down 14.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WOK opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $9,300.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of WORK Medical Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on WOK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WORK Medical Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WORK Medical Technology Group stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,724,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $204,000. WORK Medical Technology Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 590.89% of WORK Medical Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WORK Medical Technology Group

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

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