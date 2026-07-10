Insider Selling: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Insider Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider Holly May sold 100,000 Petco shares on July 7 at $2.55 each, totaling $255,000. After the sale, May still held 1,677,867 shares, a 5.62% reduction in the position.

on July 7 at $2.55 each, totaling $255,000. After the sale, May still held 1,677,867 shares, a 5.62% reduction in the position. May also sold another 150,000 shares on July 8 at the same price, adding $382,500 in proceeds, according to the article.

on July 8 at the same price, adding $382,500 in proceeds, according to the article. Petco stock was trading near its lows, opening at $2.55 with a 52-week range of $2.24 to $4.51. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) insider Holly May sold 100,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,677,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,560.85. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holly May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Holly May sold 150,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $382,500.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.56 million, a PE ratio of 127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,998,724 shares of the company's stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,860 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 42.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,091,656 shares of the company's stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,583 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $6,772,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $3,883,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,299 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.05 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

Further Reading

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