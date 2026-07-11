Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Insider Holly May Sells 200,000 Shares

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) insider Holly May sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,327,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,372,782.18. This represents a 13.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holly May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Holly May sold 150,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $382,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Holly May sold 100,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,752. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.80 million, a PE ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,111,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 655,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 621,026 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,091,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,583 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,998,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,299 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.83 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Our Latest Report on WOOF

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

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