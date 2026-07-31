Shari Kruzinski Sells 3,500 Shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

Key Points WSFS Financial EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 3,500 shares at an average price of $81.74, generating $286,090. Following the sale, she directly owned 15,207 shares, an 18.71% reduction in her position.

at an average price of $81.74, generating $286,090. Following the sale, she directly owned 15,207 shares, an 18.71% reduction in her position. WSFS reported quarterly EPS of $1.66 , exceeding estimates of $1.50, while revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $284.7 million. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $81.64.

, exceeding estimates of $1.50, while revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $284.7 million. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $81.64. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, equivalent to $0.80 annually and a 1.0% yield. Institutional investors own 88.49% of WSFS’s outstanding stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report) EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $286,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,243,020.18. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 23.34%.The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $278.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. WSFS Financial's payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $83.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSFS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,792 shares of the bank's stock worth $136,210,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,066,591 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,918,000 after buying an additional 60,931 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in WSFS Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,055,902 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,587 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 75,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

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