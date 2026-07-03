Beth Hecht Sells 16,666 Shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Key Points Beth Hecht sold 16,666 shares of Xeris Biopharma on July 1 at an average price of $8.03, totaling about $133,828. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

of Xeris Biopharma on July 1 at an average price of $8.03, totaling about $133,828. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Hecht still held 1,161,128 shares , valued at roughly $9.32 million, and the sale reduced her position by 1.42% . She also sold similar-sized blocks in June and May.

, valued at roughly $9.32 million, and the sale reduced her position by . She also sold similar-sized blocks in June and May. Xeris Biopharma stock was up 3.5% to $8.28, and the company recently reported $0.01 EPS on revenue of $83.13 million, beating expectations. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus with an average price target of $10.80.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) insider Beth Hecht sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $133,827.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,161,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,857.84. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Beth Hecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $101,002.02.

On Friday, May 1st, Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,835.41.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 3.5%

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth $3,308,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 2,359.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 245,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 235,897 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth $2,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,760 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Xeris Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XERS

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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