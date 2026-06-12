111 (NASDAQ:YI) Director Jian David Sun Sells 115,440 Shares

Key Points 111 Director Jian David Sun sold 115,440 shares on June 10 at an average price of $0.22, for total proceeds of about $25,397. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

sold 115,440 shares on June 10 at an average price of $0.22, for total proceeds of about $25,397. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. Sun also made several other recent sales, including 111,100 shares on June 11 and smaller transactions in late May and early June. After the June 10 sale, he still directly owned 583,111 shares, down 16.53% from before the transaction.

111 stock was down 1.8% and opened at $4.28, while the company carries a market cap of $37.62 million. Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered its view of the stock from sell (d-) to sell (e+).

111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI - Get Free Report) Director Jian David Sun sold 115,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $25,396.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 583,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,284.42. This trade represents a 16.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jian David Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Jian David Sun sold 111,100 shares of 111 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $25,553.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jian David Sun sold 12,000 shares of 111 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $2,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jian David Sun sold 70,440 shares of 111 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $17,610.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jian David Sun sold 29,280 shares of 111 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $7,905.60.

111 Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $4.28 on Friday. 111, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut 111 from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on YI

111 Company Profile

111, Inc (NASDAQ: YI) is a leading online pharmacy e-commerce platform in China, operating under the brand 111.com. The company provides consumers with a comprehensive selection of pharmaceutical and healthcare products through its proprietary digital channels, including a website and mobile applications. By integrating online ordering, prescription management, and direct-to-consumer delivery, 111, Inc aims to streamline the purchase of medicines and health-related goods for customers nationwide.

111, Inc's product portfolio encompasses prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, vitamins, maternal and child care items, personal care products, and beauty goods.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].