Insider Buying: YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) Major Shareholder Purchases $174,107.76 in Stock

Key Points YY Group major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,176,347 shares on June 18 for about $174,108 at $0.08 per share, boosting its stake by 78.37% to 4,953,317 shares.

bought 2,176,347 shares on June 18 for about at $0.08 per share, boosting its stake by to 4,953,317 shares. The filing also shows recent trading activity by the same insider, including purchases on June 16 and June 17 and a sale on June 12, highlighting active insider trading in YYGH.

in YYGH. Despite the insider buying, YY Group stock was down 19.2% and analysts currently have an overall Sell rating on the shares.

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,176,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $174,107.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,953,317 shares in the company, valued at $396,265.36. The trade was a 78.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 18,529 shares of YY Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $72,263.10.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 64,574 shares of YY Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $271,210.80.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 50,789 shares of YY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $182,840.40.

YY Group Stock Down 19.2%

Shares of YYGH opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. YY Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5,175.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.36.

Institutional Trading of YY Group

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in YY Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH - Free Report) by 213.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,956 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of YY Group worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on YYGH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded YY Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded YY Group to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, YY Group has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on YYGH

YY Group Company Profile

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises.

Further Reading

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