Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director William Lis Sells 7,040 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director William Lis sold 7,040 shares of Zai Lab on June 22 at an average price of $18.09, totaling about $127,354. After the sale, he still held 50,437 shares worth roughly $912,405.

of Zai Lab on June 22 at an average price of $18.09, totaling about $127,354. After the sale, he still held 50,437 shares worth roughly $912,405. Zai Lab shares were down 0.6% and opened at $18.37, near the low end of their 12-month range of $15.96 to $41.20. The company has a market cap of about $2.08 billion and remains unprofitable, with a negative P/E ratio.

and opened at $18.37, near the low end of their 12-month range of $15.96 to $41.20. The company has a market cap of about $2.08 billion and remains unprofitable, with a negative P/E ratio. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus on ZLAB, with an average price target of $45.83, though several firms have recently cut their ratings or price targets. The company also reported a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share on revenue of $99.61 million.

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) Director William Lis sold 7,040 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $127,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $912,405.33. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.61 million during the quarter. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zai Lab stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Zai Lab were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zai Lab from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zai Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $55.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ZLAB

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company's end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company's marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

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