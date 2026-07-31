Financial Lp Hrt Sells 42,254 Shares of Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) Stock

Key Points Financial Lp Hrt sold 42,254 Zeta Network Group shares at an average price of $2.87, generating $121,268.98. The major shareholder also made recent purchases and sales, including acquiring 30,854 shares earlier in July.

at an average price of $2.87, generating $121,268.98. The major shareholder also made recent purchases and sales, including acquiring 30,854 shares earlier in July. Zeta Network Group opened at $2.83, while its reported 50-day and 200-day moving averages were $6.73 and $118.13, respectively. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $681.24 per share on $8.45 million in revenue.

Analyst sentiment remains negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating, and MarketBeat reported a consensus “Sell” rating. Institutional investors own only 3.44% of the company, despite OMERS Administration recently purchasing 118,285 shares.

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 42,254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $121,268.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 8,925 shares of Zeta Network Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,669.50.

On Friday, July 24th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 21,929 shares of Zeta Network Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $5,920.83.

On Monday, July 20th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 53,030 shares of Zeta Network Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $21,212.00.

Zeta Network Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNB opened at $2.83 on Friday. Zeta Network Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $16,796.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13.

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($681.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zeta Network Group stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Zeta Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Zeta Network Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Network Group presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZNB

About Zeta Network Group

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services.

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