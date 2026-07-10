American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 2,892 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of American Eagle Outfitters on July 7 at an average price of $16.78, totaling about $48,528.

sold 2,892 shares of American Eagle Outfitters on July 7 at an average price of $16.78, totaling about $48,528. The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.14 versus $0.11 expected and revenue of $1.20 billion, up 9.7% year over year.

, with EPS of $0.14 versus $0.11 expected and revenue of $1.20 billion, up 9.7% year over year. American Eagle Outfitters also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, equal to a 3.0% annualized yield, payable July 24 to shareholders of record on July 10.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $48,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AEO opened at $16.64 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. American Eagle Outfitters's payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,000,419 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $158,231,000 after acquiring an additional 680,332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151,993.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,400 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $11,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,493,902 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $4,864,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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