Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Director Sells $48,498.84 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) Director Cary Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $48,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,777 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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