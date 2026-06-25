Insider Selling: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells 11,370 Shares

Key Points American Financial Group insider David Lawrence Thompson, Jr. sold 11,370 shares on June 23 at an average price of $135.05, for total proceeds of about $1.54 million. His direct holdings fell by 1.91% after the transaction.

sold 11,370 shares on June 23 at an average price of $135.05, for total proceeds of about $1.54 million. His direct holdings fell by 1.91% after the transaction. The stock was trading around $138.31 and the company carries a market cap of about $11.49 billion , with a relatively low beta of 0.64. Its shares are near the middle of the 52-week range of $122.11 to $150.02.

and the company carries a market cap of about , with a relatively low beta of 0.64. Its shares are near the middle of the 52-week range of $122.11 to $150.02. American Financial Group recently reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, missing analyst estimates, though revenue topped expectations at $1.85 billion. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a price target of $145.00, while the company also pays a quarterly dividend yielding about 2.5%.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) insider David Lawrence Thompson, Jr. sold 11,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $1,535,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 584,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,882,434.90. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AFG stock opened at $138.31 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.50%. American Financial Group's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AFG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Financial Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,127,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $164,293,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,772 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 99,898 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,087,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in American Financial Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,805 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,942 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $431,906,000 after purchasing an additional 337,573 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].